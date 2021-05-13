Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,872 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.56% of Philip Morris International worth $777,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 73,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

