Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 2,407,789 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407,789 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 1.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 2.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $324,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $118.24. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,293. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.55.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

