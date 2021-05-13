Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 87,435 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,435 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $752,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $245.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.81 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

