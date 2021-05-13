Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 623,991 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.44. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,117. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.79 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

