Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.