Flowers Foods (FLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.