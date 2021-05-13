Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.26% of Flushing Financial worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 154.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

FFIC opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $707.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

