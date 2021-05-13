Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £131 ($171.15) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £157.71 ($206.04).

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 140 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching £126.20 ($164.88). The company had a trading volume of 434,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,643. The company has a market capitalization of £22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of £146.27. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,672 ($126.37) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

