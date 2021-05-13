Flux Hits Market Cap of $39.87 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Flux has a market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,979,021 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

