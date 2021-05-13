Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $16.94. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 274,583 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.
The firm has a market cap of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
