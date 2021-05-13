FOAM Hits Market Capitalization of $21.43 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. FOAM has a market cap of $21.43 million and $33,133.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,984,245 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.