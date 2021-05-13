Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 1,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,288. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 188.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

