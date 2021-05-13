Folder Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $361,333.00 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $361,333.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00648297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.57 or 0.01217665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01044183 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

