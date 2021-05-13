Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FWONK opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.25. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

