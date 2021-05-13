Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Germino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBRX. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

