Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.31 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.

FBHS stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

