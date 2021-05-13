Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

Shares of FEDU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 105,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,016. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

