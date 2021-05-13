Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa Sells 1,777 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CPT traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,794. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.92.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.