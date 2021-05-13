Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

