Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Down to $42.75

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $41.39. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 597,877 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

