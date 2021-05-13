Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.42

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 84235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

