frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.24. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,781. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

