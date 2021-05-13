FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for FS KKR Capital in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

