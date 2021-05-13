FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Trading Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 65,625 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.