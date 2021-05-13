FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading 0.8% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. 30,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000.

