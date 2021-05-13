FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Down 9.9%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) shares were down 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 48,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,503,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

