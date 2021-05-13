Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.