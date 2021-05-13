Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.500-12.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$830 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

FLGT stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

