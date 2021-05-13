Function X Achieves Market Cap of $145.28 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $145.28 million and $1.64 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,244.30 or 1.00404803 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047726 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00011849 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00227189 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002064 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000662 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.