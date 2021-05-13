Fundamenta Trading Down 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $3.03 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,940,050 coins and its circulating supply is 937,961 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

