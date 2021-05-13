Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

