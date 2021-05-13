Furucombo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003121 BTC on major exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $1.76 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

