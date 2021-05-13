Fuse Network Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $10.87 million and $1.06 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

