Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 1,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 106,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

