FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Shares Up 6.2%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 13,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 204,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $644.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

