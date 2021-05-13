FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TVA Group Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TVA)

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for TVA Group in a report released on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.62 million during the quarter.

TVA Group has a 1 year low of C$2.16 and a 1 year high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

