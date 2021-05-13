FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Issued By Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.34.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.