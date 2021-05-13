FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Lifted by Desjardins

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.