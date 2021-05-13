FY2021 EPS Estimates for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Boosted by William Blair

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switch in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SWCH opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Switch by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

