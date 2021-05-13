FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Decreased by Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.41 million, a P/E ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

