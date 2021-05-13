FY2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.60) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 3,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.