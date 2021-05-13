FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Decreased by Analyst

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.86) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $145.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,655,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $24,294,392 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3,113.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 119,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

