Fyooz (FYZ) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $27,026.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Coin Profile

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

