Gala (GALA) Price Down 24.7% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Gala has a market cap of $98.58 million and approximately $377,914.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

