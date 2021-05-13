Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given New $2.80 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.40 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 614,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The company has a market capitalization of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galiano Gold stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,943,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.43% of Galiano Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.