Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.16

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.16 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 127.30 ($1.66). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 192,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

