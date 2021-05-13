Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

