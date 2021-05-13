GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $31.22 million and approximately $964,770.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.00631035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002536 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,357,648 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

