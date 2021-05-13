GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 6.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $153.80. 37,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,014,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GME. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.36.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares during the period.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

