Gameswap (GSWAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $334,731.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $334,731.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gameswap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,760,545 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gameswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gameswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.